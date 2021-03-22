House panel likely to advance Senate-approved plan eliminating Indiana wetland regulations

The House Environmental Affairs Committee is preparing to move forward with legislation eliminating all or most protections for state-regulated wetlands in Indiana.
The Republican-led panel heard more than two hours of testimony Monday on Senate Bill 389, and next week likely will vote to advance the measure — possibly with some changes — to the full House.
The original proposal approved in February by the Republican-controlled Senate would repeal all state regulations on wetlands and terminate all pending administrative and legal actions against individuals who violated the regulations while they were in effect.
The House committee is considering revising that plan to continue partially protecting particularly difficult-to-replace forested wetlands, but allowing most other isolated wetlands to be drained or filled without consequence or any obligation to replace them.
The legislation is championed by the Indiana Builders Association, which claims state wetland protections make it more difficult for home builders to develop new subdivisions, driving up housing costs for Hoosiers.
“Senate Bill 389 would provide some regulatory relief to property owners on low-quality type wetlands. Reducing these costly mitigation factors will help our members’ ability to provide safe and achievable housing to Hoosiers looking to own a home at a time when the cost of housing continues to skyrocket,” said Rick Wajda, lobbyist for the home builders organization.
However, the sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said his interest largely is punishing the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which partially is in charge of overseeing Indiana wetlands, because he claims IDEM officials once were unfair to some of his constituents.
“This is an opportunity to bring to the forefront maybe a few folks misbehaving within the agency who are oppressing and threatening Hoosiers under the guise of a wetlands code,” Garten said.
Brian Rockensuess, IDEM chief of staff, said the agency is unaware of any complaints stemming from interactions between IDEM employees and Garten’s constituents.
But Rockensuess said he’s very aware Garten’s plan to eliminate all protections for the 640,000 acres of state-regulated wetlands will unleash some 640 billion gallons of water from the displaced wetlands into fields, streams, and municipal sewer systems that taxpayers might be on the hook to expand to allow for additional water storage and treatment.
The measure also is opposed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources because of its negative effects on hunting, fishing and tourism, along with dozens of major and minor environmental organizations across the Hoosier State.
“We must strike a balance between economic growth and protecting the quality of life of our children, and their children, and so on. Only 15% of Indiana’s wetlands remain. Will removing protection of these few remaining wetlands really make Indiana better for future generations?” asked Christine Livingston, of LaPorte, assistant director of Indiana Dunes Tourism and a board member at the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
The wetlands at issue are known as “isolated wetlands” because they do not directly connect to a waterway. The 20% of wetlands in Indiana that are linked to waterways will continue to be regulated by the federal government.
Nevertheless, opponents of the legislation said isolated wetlands still provide essential water absorption, water filtration, flood control and natural habitat that Indiana could lose forever if the measure becomes law.
State data show Hoosiers already have drained 85% of the state’s historical wetlands, including the Grand Kankakee Marsh in Northwest Indiana, and further wetland elimination may leave Indiana ill-prepared to absorb the greater rainfall expected in years ahead due to climate change.