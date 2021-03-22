House panel likely to advance Senate-approved plan eliminating Indiana wetland regulations

“Senate Bill 389 would provide some regulatory relief to property owners on low-quality type wetlands. Reducing these costly mitigation factors will help our members’ ability to provide safe and achievable housing to Hoosiers looking to own a home at a time when the cost of housing continues to skyrocket,” said Rick Wajda, lobbyist for the home builders organization.

However, the sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said his interest largely is punishing the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which partially is in charge of overseeing Indiana wetlands, because he claims IDEM officials once were unfair to some of his constituents.

“This is an opportunity to bring to the forefront maybe a few folks misbehaving within the agency who are oppressing and threatening Hoosiers under the guise of a wetlands code,” Garten said.

Brian Rockensuess, IDEM chief of staff, said the agency is unaware of any complaints stemming from interactions between IDEM employees and Garten’s constituents.