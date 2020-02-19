House panel OKs plan encouraging women completing pill-induced abortions to return remains

The Indiana House next week likely will approve legislation requiring women completing a pill-induced abortion at home to be told they can return the embryonic remains to their abortion clinic or hospital for disposal through burial or cremation.
On Wednesday, the House Public Health Committee voted 11-1 to advance Senate Bill 299 to the full chamber for possible revisions and a decision on whether to forward it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.
Even Democrats who typically oppose the annual abortion restrictions crafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature supported the proposal in committee because they said they wanted to applaud anti-abortion lawmakers for recognizing women deserve choices when it comes to reproductive health care.
State law already obligates abortion providers to dispose of aborted embryos and fetuses in their possession through burial or cremation, rather than as medical waste.
If the Senate-approved measure becomes law, women completing a pill-induced abortion away from a clinic or hospital would be encouraged — but not required — to collect the embryonic remains and return them for what supporters consider "dignified" disposal.
"There really is no onus on the mother," said state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, the sponsor. "We want to make sure the abortion clinic is doing the right thing by disposing of these babies in the right manner."
Dr. Sue Ellen Braunlin, president of the Indiana Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, testified against the legislation.
She said it's incorrect to describe as "babies" the products of a pill-induced abortion — which state law requires be completed prior to 10 weeks gestation — and it's illogical to expect women expelling them into a toilet or bathtub to collect the approximately one inch of embryonic remains in an unspecified container and transport it back to a, likely distant, abortion clinic or hospital.
"What we're talking about is scooping them out and sorting them out," Braunlin said. "There could be rather large (blood) clots. There's other tissue. There's the placenta. There's other stuff."
Braunlin also warned that what begins as voluntary someday could become mandatory, with women perhaps pursued the same as kidnappers if they fail to return aborted embryonic remains for burial or cremation.
Besides Brown, the measure is strongly supported by Indiana's chief law enforcement officer, Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who had three staffers speak in favor of its passage.