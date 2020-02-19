House panel OKs plan encouraging women completing pill-induced abortions to return remains

The Indiana House next week likely will approve legislation requiring women completing a pill-induced abortion at home to be told they can return the embryonic remains to their abortion clinic or hospital for disposal through burial or cremation.

On Wednesday, the House Public Health Committee voted 11-1 to advance Senate Bill 299 to the full chamber for possible revisions and a decision on whether to forward it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Even Democrats who typically oppose the annual abortion restrictions crafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature supported the proposal in committee because they said they wanted to applaud anti-abortion lawmakers for recognizing women deserve choices when it comes to reproductive health care.

State law already obligates abortion providers to dispose of aborted embryos and fetuses in their possession through burial or cremation, rather than as medical waste.

If the Senate-approved measure becomes law, women completing a pill-induced abortion away from a clinic or hospital would be encouraged — but not required — to collect the embryonic remains and return them for what supporters consider "dignified" disposal.