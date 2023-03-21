A multiyear separation-of-powers dispute among two branches of Lake County government appears likely to be resolved in favor of the status quo.

The House Local Government Committee unanimously endorsed a Senate-approved proposal Tuesday that would keep the county's purchasing and data processing agencies under control of the board of commissioners, instead of transferring management to the county council.

In 2020, the seven-member council enacted an ordinance over the commissioners' veto to take the two agencies from the three commissioners as provided by a never-implemented 1981 state law authorizing the transfer.

Subsequent litigation in the Lake Superior Court and the Indiana Court of Appeals was decided in favor of the council. Though the council has yet to actually take control of the two agencies.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, a former county council member and sponsor of Senate Bill 154, said it doesn't make sense from a good-government standpoint to have the council both in charge of appropriating county funds and spending the money.

He said contracting and purchasing are powers more appropriately exercised by the commissioners, who serve as the county's executive.

Niemeyer explained his proposal only will keep things as they've been for more than four decades.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said state law is clear the county commissioners should negotiate contracts on behalf of the county, and this measure will clarify that responsibility in the wake of the lawsuits.

"If this bill passes, nothing changes. We're going to be doing exactly what we've been doing for 40, 40-plus years," Tippy told the House committee.

The purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy costly law enforcement equipment requested by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., including a nearly $800,000 Lake Michigan patrol boat, even though the council appropriated money for the purchases.

The legislation, which also applies to St. Joseph County, next will be eligible for a decision by the full House — possibly as soon as next week — on whether to send the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

