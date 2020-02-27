House panel revises funding plan for Gary school demolition and repair

A pool of money likely will be available soon to repair and demolish school buildings in Gary. But state lawmakers still are debating exactly how much money and who decides how it gets spent.
The latest proposal, added Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee to Senate Bill 408, would make available up to $27 million — primarily for renovations — at the discretion of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board. DUAB operates the financially impaired Gary Community School Corp. on behalf of the state.
Under the plan, DUAB would be authorized to suspend the school district's approximately $500,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund for 4 1/2 years, and instead use the money for school building repairs or demolition, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.
The legislation currently limits demolition spending to $5.4 million, which state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, the committee chairman, said will ensure most of the money goes toward repairing buildings that students are learning in every day.
But state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said he thinks the demolition cap needs to be raised, or eliminated, because of the multiple violent crimes that have occurred recently in abandoned Gary schools.
The proposal ultimately was approved by the panel, 17-0. It next week goes to the full House for lawmakers to consider potential amendments and to decide whether to continue advancing the legislation toward the governor's desk.
At the same time, the committee declined to take up Senate Bill 416, sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, that would have made up to $43.5 million available for Gary school repairs and demolition over 10 years.
Melton's proposal, which passed the Senate unanimously, would have given Gary Mayor Jerome Prince a say in DUAB's building repair and demolition decisions.
It also would have authorized the district to enter into a public-private partnership to finance and construct new middle and high school buildings at a central campus site.
Melton said he hopes to restore those provisions next month when members of both chambers meet to hammer out the final language of numerous legislative proposals.
"The Senate is clearly committed to help Gary schools in a fiscally responsible way at no risk to the state," Melton said. "Today's amendment has clearly weakened our efforts."