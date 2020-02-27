House panel revises funding plan for Gary school demolition and repair

A pool of money likely will be available soon to repair and demolish school buildings in Gary. But state lawmakers still are debating exactly how much money and who decides how it gets spent.

The latest proposal, added Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee to Senate Bill 408, would make available up to $27 million — primarily for renovations — at the discretion of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board. DUAB operates the financially impaired Gary Community School Corp. on behalf of the state.

Under the plan, DUAB would be authorized to suspend the school district's approximately $500,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund for 4 1/2 years, and instead use the money for school building repairs or demolition, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.

The legislation currently limits demolition spending to $5.4 million, which state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, the committee chairman, said will ensure most of the money goes toward repairing buildings that students are learning in every day.