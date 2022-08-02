House panel rewrites portions of Indiana's proposed near-total abortion ban

Indiana's proposed near-total abortion ban was revised by a House committee Tuesday to be slightly less onerous on pregnant women and their doctors.

Senate Bill 1 now authorizes abortion up to 20 weeks post-fertilization when necessary to prevent substantial impairment to the life or the physical health of a pregnant woman, or for the duration of pregnancy in the case of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The Senate version of the measure did not consider risks to the physical health of a woman to be a valid basis for abortion. Instead, it authorized the procedure only if the woman's life was in immediate danger.

The revised legislation also limits all abortions due to rape or incest to 10 weeks post-fertilization but scraps a Senate requirement the pregnant woman submit a non-confidential, notarized affidavit attesting to the criminal circumstances that led to her pregnancy.

In its place, the proposal obligates doctors performing an abortion to certify in writing to the hospital or ambulatory surgical center where the abortion takes place the legal basis for the abortion, and all facts supporting the validity of the abortion.

State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, a LaPorte native and chairwoman of the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code, said the changes — adopted without objection by all committee members — are "a thoughtful way forward" that "shows compassion for mothers and babies."

The legislation still bans nearly all abortions in Indiana and forces the closure of abortion clinics across the state, such as the Planned Parenthood facility in Merrillville, by requiring all abortions be performed in a hospital or a hospital-owned ambulatory outpatient surgical center.

The measure specifies it does not apply to in vitro fertilization procedures. But it also eliminates the Senate's definition of pregnancy as beginning at uterine implantation in favor of life starting at fertilization, potentially opening the door to subsequent regulation of the "morning after" pill, intrauterine devices and similar measures that prevent the implantation of a fertilized egg.

In addition, the proposal no longer authorizes Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to overrule locally elected county prosecutors who categorically decline to prosecute illegal abortions and establishes a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force to study the issue of prosecutorial discretion ahead of the 2023 regular legislative session that begins in January.

Nevertheless, several doctors told the committee the lack of clear definitions pertaining to the life or health exceptions likely will make doctors wary of performing abortions except in the direst circumstances to avoid potentially risking their medical license or facing criminal charges.

"We are concerned that Indiana is creating an atmosphere that will be perceived as antagonistic to physicians," said Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association. "As state-level decisions continue to unfold, we caution our public officials from sending signals that could further exacerbate our health care workforce shortage and threaten access to care."

At the same time, anti-abortion activists said they consider the abortion ban exceptions for the life and health of the mother, and in cases of rape and incest, to be too broad and too easy to claim, and will fail to significantly reduce the number of abortions in Indiana.

"Senate Bill 1 is not salvageable," said Cathie Humbarger, founder of Reprotection Inc. "We do not need to make babies the enemy of their mothers, no matter how they were conceived."

Lawmakers won't have to wait long to learn the impact should the revised measure become law. It now directs the Indiana Department of Health to report each quarter, instead of annually, the number of terminated pregnancies in the state and any abortion complications.

The committee ultimately voted 8-5 to advance the revised legislation to the full House following some eight hours of testimony from more than 100 Hoosiers almost uniformly opposed to the measure.

State Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville, joined all the Democrats in opposition. Though several committee Republicans who backed the measure, including state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, expressed misgivings about its current provisions.

"I still have some reservations on the rape and incest part of this bill," Aylesworth said. "But in order to move it forward and get it into the House, I vote yes."

Democratic attempts to further change it by extending the rape or incest exception to 20 weeks, guaranteeing workplace accommodations for pregnant women, and moving the effective date to Nov. 1, instead of Sept. 1, to give health care providers more time to learn about the intricacies of the new law were rejected by the committee, mostly on party-line votes.

The 71 Republicans and 29 Democrats serving in the House now will have all day Wednesday to mull over the plan before convening Thursday to propose, debate and possibly adopt additional amendments to the proposal.

The chamber then is expected to vote Friday on passage. Legislation must win 51 votes to earn House approval.

The House is likely to split, similar to the Senate, into three or four camps: Republicans favoring the near-total abortion ban crafted by the House and Republicans favoring the more restrictive Senate version; Republicans favoring a "no exceptions" abortion ban; and a few Republicans and likely all Democrats opposing new abortion restrictions.

If the measure is approved by the House, it must return to the Senate for lawmakers there to either consent to the changes made by the House or to send the legislation to a conference committee, where a few members from the House and Senate will attempt to work out a compromise version that must be voted on again by both chambers.

It's possible the House changes will be fatal to the legislation because several of the bare minimum of 26 senators who supported the measure Saturday said they only were doing so to "keep the conversation going," and might not vote for it again if it comes back from the House with significant differences.

Under Indiana law, all special session legislation must be approved by the House and Senate with identical language no later than Aug. 14 to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.