House rejects effort to prohibit traditional activities on Lake Michigan beaches

An attempt to prohibit Lake Michigan beachgoers from laying on a towel, enjoying a picnic, throwing a Frisbee or doing pretty much anything other than walking near the water was overwhelmingly rejected Thursday by the Indiana House.
State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, filed the proposal to sharply curtail public activities on the beach after he failed Tuesday to win committee approval for his original plan to give away the state's ownership of the shoreline to lake-adjacent property owners in Long Beach and other communities.
Miller's amendment to House Bill 1031 would have restricted the public to "temporary, transitory recreational activities," in contrast to the myriad ways Region residents and visitors traditionally have used Lake Michigan beaches for more than a century.
He said the limitations would prevent future lawsuits against the state from Long Beach residents, and claimed it would bring Indiana's beach regulations more in line with policies in place in Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, wasn't having it.
Moseley said Lake Michigan tourism generates more than $900 million a year in economic activity in Northwest Indiana and doing anything to diminish that is "a bad idea."
"I submit to you the Indiana beaches, by definition, belong to Indiana," Moseley said. "They don't belong to Michigan and they don't belong to Wisconsin."
Indeed, the Indiana Supreme Court, in its 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling, confirmed the Lake Michigan shoreline, up to the ordinary high-water mark, always has belonged to the state, and within that area individuals are entitled to use the beach for navigation, commerce, fishing, walking and other recreational purposes.
The mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character, according to the state's high court.
Despite that ruling — which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn — some lake-adjacent property owners continue to insist they own the beach to the water's edge, and have the right to exclude the general public from "their" beach.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, supports the beachfront homeowners. She said the beach is akin to their front yards and they shouldn't have to witness unspecified "lewd acts" happening on the beach near their homes.
In response, state Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville, said as much as he supports private property rights, whoever told lake-adjacent homeowners they owned to the water's edge clearly was wrong, and the property owners should perhaps should sue their Realtor.
After rejecting Miller's amendment on a voice vote, the House agreed to decide Monday whether to advance the underlying proposal to the Senate.
It would incorporate into state law the high court's definition of the ordinary high-water mark and explicitly state that "an owner of land that borders Lake Michigan does not have the exclusive right to use the water or land below the ordinary high-water mark."