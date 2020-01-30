House rejects effort to prohibit traditional activities on Lake Michigan beaches

"I submit to you the Indiana beaches, by definition, belong to Indiana," Moseley said. "They don't belong to Michigan and they don't belong to Wisconsin."

Indeed, the Indiana Supreme Court, in its 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling, confirmed the Lake Michigan shoreline, up to the ordinary high-water mark, always has belonged to the state, and within that area individuals are entitled to use the beach for navigation, commerce, fishing, walking and other recreational purposes.

The mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character, according to the state's high court.

Despite that ruling — which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn — some lake-adjacent property owners continue to insist they own the beach to the water's edge, and have the right to exclude the general public from "their" beach.

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, supports the beachfront homeowners. She said the beach is akin to their front yards and they shouldn't have to witness unspecified "lewd acts" happening on the beach near their homes.