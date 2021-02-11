House Republican budget prioritizes COVID relief, education funding

Overall, the House Republican budget is balanced. It spends $130 million less than the state’s anticipated revenue in 2022, and has a $227 million surplus in 2023.

The state’s budget reserve accounts also will remain over $2 billion in each year of the budget, Brown said.

The entire House GOP budget, entered as amendment to House Bill 1001, was approved Thursday by the Ways and Means Committee, notwithstanding Democratic objections that they, and Hoosier citizens, had little time to review it before the committee vote.

“House Bill 1001 is arguably the most impactful piece of legislation moving through the Indiana General Assembly,” said state Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis.

“I am urging my Republican colleagues to do this the right way and give the public reasonable time for input and oversight instead of just the appearances of it.”

The full House is expected to consider amendments to the budget proposal next week and will vote on or before Feb. 22 to send it to the Republican-controlled Senate, which will independently evaluate the measure and by mid-April approve its own state spending plan.