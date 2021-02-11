House Republican budget prioritizes COVID relief, education funding

The two-year state budget proposal crafted by House Republicans prioritizes one-time spending focused on helping students and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic over the state debt paydown preferred by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The House GOP plan unveiled Thursday allocates $150 million to fund grants to school corporations, colleges and universities, community organizations, current or retired teachers, and pretty much any entity prepared to assist Indiana elementary and high school students overcome pandemic-related “learning loss” and help them return to grade-level achievement.
Similarly, the spending plan creates a $30 million Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program to assist restaurants, hotels and transportation businesses with fewer than 100 full-time employees to carry on operations as the Hoosier State advances toward a post-pandemic economy.
“We want businesses to be prepared to come out of this recovery,” said state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, the House GOP budget architect and chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Brown, a retired emergency room physician, said House Republicans also see a post-COVID need to improve the health of Hoosiers generally, and the surest way to do that is to discourage Hoosiers from continuing to smoke or taking up the habit in the first place.
To that end, the budget includes a cigarette tax increase of 50 cents per pack — instead of the $1 per pack increase sought by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point — along with a 10% surcharge on vaping products to try to shrink Indiana’s nearly highest in the nation smoking rate and generate additional revenue for Medicaid health care costs.
“This is the number one thing to reduce new smokers and women who are pregnant from smoking,” Brown said.
As usual, approximately 50% of state spending in the proposed budget is dedicated to elementary and high school education.
The school funding formula would grow by $93.9 million for the 2021-22 school year and $284.1 million in 2022-23 — a total of $378 million, or 3.8%, for the biennium. Holcomb recommended a $375 million increase.
There is no specific funding for teacher pay raises in the House Republican budget. Though it does include $37.5 million each year for Teacher Appreciation Grants.
Brown noted teacher pay is set by local school corporations. He said they should consider using the increased funding from the state, along with the $800 million in COVID-19 relief Indiana schools are due to receive from the federal government, to find ways of boosting teacher pay if that is a local priority.
“You don’t want the Indiana General Assembly to become a school board, so I will still leave that up to local school boards,” Brown said.
Other education items in the House GOP budget include increasing the value of private school vouchers and eligibility for them, launching an education savings account program for students with disabilities and children of active-duty military personnel who opt out of both public and private schools, and a 30% funding boost for school-based social and emotional health programs.
The House budget still pays down early some $110 million in state debt. Holcomb sought to retire obligations totaling more than $700 million to free up additional funds in future budget cycles.
Instead, in addition to the learning loss and hospitality grant programs, House Republicans put $250 million toward rural broadband expansion versus the $100 million in the governor’s budget.
Both spending plans appropriate $8.5 million in the 2022 budget year, which begins July 1, 2021, to construct a new state police post and laboratory in Lowell.
Other highlights of the House Republican budget include:
- $70 million to upgrade the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and fund additional training for law enforcement officers.
- $10 million for a grant program to assist local police purchases of officer body cameras, and $6 million to establish High Tech Crimes Units in 10 additional counties.
- Full restoration of higher education funding to pre-pandemic levels and a $27 million increase, or 2%, during the 2023 budget year.
- $100 million for a construction reserve account that could be used to fund improvements at the Westville Correctional Center absent more pressing state spending needs
- $50 million to construct a new swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
Overall, the House Republican budget is balanced. It spends $130 million less than the state’s anticipated revenue in 2022, and has a $227 million surplus in 2023.
The state’s budget reserve accounts also will remain over $2 billion in each year of the budget, Brown said.
The entire House GOP budget, entered as amendment to House Bill 1001, was approved Thursday by the Ways and Means Committee, notwithstanding Democratic objections that they, and Hoosier citizens, had little time to review it before the committee vote.
“House Bill 1001 is arguably the most impactful piece of legislation moving through the Indiana General Assembly,” said state Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis.
“I am urging my Republican colleagues to do this the right way and give the public reasonable time for input and oversight instead of just the appearances of it.”
The full House is expected to consider amendments to the budget proposal next week and will vote on or before Feb. 22 to send it to the Republican-controlled Senate, which will independently evaluate the measure and by mid-April approve its own state spending plan.
Between roughly April 15 and April 29, negotiators from the House, Senate and the governor's office will hammer out a compromise two-year state budget that must again be ratified by both chambers to be signed into law.