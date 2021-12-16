House Republicans aim to limit COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses

House Republicans are moving forward with their plan to limit COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Indiana companies, notwithstanding surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and unequivocal opposition from the GOP's usual allies in the state's business community.
On Thursday, the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions convened prior to the Jan. 4 start of the regular, 10-week legislative session to hear some seven hours of testimony on House Bill 1001.
The proposal would compel all Indiana businesses with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to allow any full- or part-time employee with a medical, religious, or general objection to the vaccine, or a recent COVID-19 infection and recovery, to automatically opt-out of the company's vaccine mandate.
Employers could then require those employees participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. But the cost of the testing could not be passed on to the worker, according to the legislation.
The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said it's needed to protect Hoosiers who don't want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from losing their jobs because they failed to comply with their employer's vaccine mandate.
Lehman acknowledged there still are several unresolved issues with the proposal, including how it would apply to Indiana businesses that contract with the federal government, what constitutes testing "costs" that cannot be borne by an employee, and ensuring workers terminated for noncompliance remain eligible for unemployment.
However, the unusually early committee hearing likely signals House Republicans intend to advance the proposal — whose bill number traditionally is associated with the most important issue of the year — as quickly as possible when the General Assembly gets to work.
"We need to make sure Hoosier workers are protected," Lehman said. "We can 'what if' things to death. The goal is to make this a better bill, a workable bill."
Lehman's proposal so far has attracted 55 co-sponsors in the 100-member House, including Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Northwest Indiana state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
But Lehman found few supporters for his plan, as-is, among the dozens of individuals and lobbyists who addressed the committee in the wood-paneled House chamber — just like the last time he opened the issue for public comment Nov. 24 at the Statehouse.
Vaccine opponents, who touted a variety of medically unrecognized treatments for COVID-19 in lieu of the vaccine, insisted the measure is inadequate so long as it fails to prohibit all COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Indiana workplaces.
Business leaders, meanwhile, said Indiana's pro-business reputation is based on the General Assembly's longstanding policy of allowing companies to operate as they see fit.
"The message from the business community when it comes to employer vaccination policies is: Please stay out of our business operations," said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
"Hoosier employers are in the best position to determine what the best vaccination policy is for the safety of their employees, customers and patients."
Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party, put it more bluntly: "Republicans are quickly proving they are the party that's bad for business and bad for workers, and it’s because they would rather put their extreme partisanship ahead of creating a better future for Hoosiers."
"Science, medicine, and Indiana’s health care professionals are equipped to fight the pandemic, and we ask all Hoosiers to do their patriotic and civic duty to help put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated," she said.