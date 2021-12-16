House Republicans aim to limit COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses

House Republicans are moving forward with their plan to limit COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Indiana companies, notwithstanding surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and unequivocal opposition from the GOP's usual allies in the state's business community.

On Thursday, the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions convened prior to the Jan. 4 start of the regular, 10-week legislative session to hear some seven hours of testimony on House Bill 1001.

The proposal would compel all Indiana businesses with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to allow any full- or part-time employee with a medical, religious, or general objection to the vaccine, or a recent COVID-19 infection and recovery, to automatically opt-out of the company's vaccine mandate.

Employers could then require those employees participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. But the cost of the testing could not be passed on to the worker, according to the legislation.

The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said it's needed to protect Hoosiers who don't want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from losing their jobs because they failed to comply with their employer's vaccine mandate.