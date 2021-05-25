House Republicans ask governor to halt Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than a quarter of the Republicans serving in the 100-member Indiana House are asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to stop Indiana University from requiring all students, faculty and staff be immunized against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester.
Nineteen of the 71 House Republicans, including state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, sent a letter to the Republican governor Tuesday requesting Holcomb use his executive authority to prohibit Indiana public universities from mandating vaccines that only are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on an emergency basis, including the three COVID-19 vaccines.
"Enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable," the letter says. "Students' classes will be dropped, others will be ostracized from IU, and employees will be terminated per this new policy."
The letter was spearheaded by state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and follows similar requests by state Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, and state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, asking IU officials to reconsider the COVID-19 vaccination policy announced Friday.
The lawmakers said they've also reached out to Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita asking him whether the IU vaccine mandate runs afoul of a new state law barring vaccine "passports" in the Hoosier State.
House Enrolled Act 1405, which immediately took effect April 29 after being signed by Holcomb, prohibits the the state or local units of government from inquiring whether a person has received, or not received, a vaccine to protect against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
The attorney general has not responded to The Times' request for comment on whether he believes the new law applies to the university.
IU officials say universal vaccination ensures the school safely can lift most masking and social distancing requirements, and confidently return to in-person learning, when classes resume in the fall — including at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.