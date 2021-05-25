House Republicans ask governor to halt Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than a quarter of the Republicans serving in the 100-member Indiana House are asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to stop Indiana University from requiring all students, faculty and staff be immunized against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester.

Nineteen of the 71 House Republicans, including state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, sent a letter to the Republican governor Tuesday requesting Holcomb use his executive authority to prohibit Indiana public universities from mandating vaccines that only are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on an emergency basis, including the three COVID-19 vaccines.

"Enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable," the letter says. "Students' classes will be dropped, others will be ostracized from IU, and employees will be terminated per this new policy."

The letter was spearheaded by state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and follows similar requests by state Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, and state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, asking IU officials to reconsider the COVID-19 vaccination policy announced Friday.