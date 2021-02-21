House Republicans vote down attempts to include Democratic priorities in proposed state budget

The Democratic budget amendments included increasing elementary and high school education funding by an additional $300 million, boosting funding for pre-K programs by $100 million, and providing bonus payments to Indiana teachers ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

"Hoosier educators are regularly asked to do more and more without any significant wage increase. Often, they are doing more at their own expense,” said state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis.

“Educators have been unsung heroes, especially throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, but heroism does not pay the bills. Hoosier Republicans say they want to address our teacher pay problem in interviews and on the campaign trail, but vote down every proposal to do it. Indiana has not seen teacher salaries reflecting both national averages and rates of inflation since the GOP took complete control of state government in 2010. We must do better."

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, proposed establishing a Student Loan Relief Grant to assist low-income Hoosiers with more than $5,000 in student loan debt help pay off those obligations. It was defeated, 67-29.

"While our state continues to see a downward trend in overall college enrollment, 21st Century Scholars are consistently beating that trend and enrolling at higher rates," Harris said.