House Republicans vote to hike Indiana cigarette tax by 50 cents per pack

Nick Torres, advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Indiana, disagreed. He said a 50-cent per pack increase will not boost the smoking cessation rate or deter kids from taking up the habit.

"We are calling on the Indiana Senate to include a cigarette tax increase of $2 per pack," Torres said.

Education funding

Approximately 50% of state spending in the House-approved budget is dedicated to elementary and high school education.

The school funding formula would grow by $93.9 million for the 2021-22 school year and $284.1 million in 2022-23 — a total of $378 million, or 3.8%, for the biennium. Holcomb recommended a $375 million increase.

Democrats note much of that increase will be gobbled up by the expanded access to private school vouchers and new education savings accounts for eligible students in House Bill 1005, leaving Indiana public schools — which educate 90% of Hoosier children — with funding increases that are less than the rate of inflation.

There also is no specific funding for teacher pay raises in the House budget. Though it does include $37.5 million each year for Teacher Appreciation Grants.