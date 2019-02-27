INDIANAPOLIS — The House is tightening oversight of an emergency assistance fund for Hoosier military veterans following a state audit that prompted the director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to resign in December.
The State Board of Accounts found former IDVA Director Jim Brown approved at least 11 distributions from the Military Family Relief Fund to state veterans agency employees, some in excess of the $2,500 lifetime maximum, while nearly 1,000 other applicants were denied between 2014 and 2018.
The audit also determined that the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission, which oversees the state veterans agency, did not have rules in place for relief fund distributions, despite repeatedly being directed by the General Assembly to adopt them.
House Bill 1257, which was approved 95-0, requires any eligible veterans agency employee seeking emergency financial assistance through the relief fund to apply directly to the commission, instead of requesting approval from Dennis Wimer, the new IDVA director.
Military Family Relief Fund grants may be used for food, housing, utilities, medical services, transportation and other essential support expenses that a military or veteran family cannot otherwise afford.
Any grant applications in excess of the $2,500 maximum also would have to be evaluated and approved or rejected by the commission within 60 days, instead of by the veterans agency director.
"We wanted this to be fair, equitable to everyone, and in a timely manner," said state Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, the sponsor.
State Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, who also serves on the veterans commission, said she believes the changes are "a very good first step in moving forward" from the controversy of the past year.
The legislation now goes to the Senate.