House votes to give governor control of Lake judicial selection process

The process used to nominate potential new judges in Lake and St. Joseph counties looks to be headed for the scrap heap.
The Indiana House voted 63-31 Monday to remove local attorneys from each county's judicial nominating commission and instead have members selected by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb control the commissions.
The governor's office last week told The Times Holcomb is not interested in acquiring that power, and Holcomb "did not request this legislation." It's also opposed by the bar associations in both counties.
Nevertheless, a majority of the Republican-controlled chamber agreed with state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, that it's time for a "healthy reset of the judicial selection process."
"I've received many complaints from those in Lake County, as well as input from the county chairman, about the integrity of the process," Aylesworth said. "This is a great opportunity for more qualified candidates to fill the positions."
Under House Bill 1453, which now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, the commissions would shrink to five voting members: three selected by the governor and two selected by the county commissioners.
A nonvoting chairman also would be appointed by the Supreme Court.
When there is a judicial vacancy, the commission would solicit applications, interview candidates, and ultimately recommend five — instead of three — potential judges to the governor for him to select a person to fill the vacancy.
Lake County voters then have a chance two years later to decide whether the new judge should be retained on the bench for a six-year term.
The legislation eliminates the commission members currently selected by Lake County attorneys, as well as existing statutory requirements that commission members reflect the diversity of Lake County's population.
State Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, a co-sponsor, said he believes its appropriate to remove the attorney members of the commission because: "Simply put, I don't think we should allow the players to pick the refs."
Opponents of the measure, including state Reps. Ragen Hatcher and Vernon Smith, both D-Gary, said the system is not broken in Lake County, and stacking the process with gubernatorial appointees is no way to make it better.
They suggested if any change is needed it should be Lake County joining the 88 other Indiana counties whose voters elect their superior court judges.