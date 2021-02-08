House votes to give governor control of Lake judicial selection process

The process used to nominate potential new judges in Lake and St. Joseph counties looks to be headed for the scrap heap.

The Indiana House voted 63-31 Monday to remove local attorneys from each county's judicial nominating commission and instead have members selected by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb control the commissions.

The governor's office last week told The Times Holcomb is not interested in acquiring that power, and Holcomb "did not request this legislation." It's also opposed by the bar associations in both counties.

Nevertheless, a majority of the Republican-controlled chamber agreed with state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, that it's time for a "healthy reset of the judicial selection process."

"I've received many complaints from those in Lake County, as well as input from the county chairman, about the integrity of the process," Aylesworth said. "This is a great opportunity for more qualified candidates to fill the positions."

Under House Bill 1453, which now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, the commissions would shrink to five voting members: three selected by the governor and two selected by the county commissioners.