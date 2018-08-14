VALPARAISO — Recycling smoke detectors in Porter County is as easy as dropping them off at a local fire station.
Because of the radioactive sensor many use, smoke detectors shouldn’t be included in electronics recycling, the way carbon monoxide detectors can, said Donna Stuckert, public education coordinator with the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County.
The agency has collected 85 smoke detectors in the few weeks since the program began, Stuckert said.
Americium-241 is safe for use in smoke alarms that use ionization to detect smoke, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Having two of these alarms in a home compares to naturally occurring background radiation.
But Porter County’s waste disposal officials are concerned about that radiation adding up as more and more smoke detectors are discarded.
“It’s always been an issue locally,” Stuckert said.
In LaPorte County, residents are encouraged to mail old or malfunctioning smoke detectors back to the manufacturer for disposal.
The Porter County agency checked with smoke detector companies to see how they handle disposal.
“They are very much into the just throw it away, it’s not a big deal,” Stuckert said.
“It isn’t a big deal if the detectors stay intact. But you know if you throw them away the trash is crushed,” she said.
Trash is compacted in garbage trucks, and then again when taken to a landfill.
“There wasn’t a correct way to dispose of them. And we don’t believe it’s healthy for the environment or the groundwater to just throw them away,” Stuckert said.
After some research, the Porter County agency found Curi Environmental Services, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company that dismantles smoke detectors and disposes of them safely.
Bartholomew County operates a program similar to the one in Porter County.