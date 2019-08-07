GARY — What should Gary become?
That's the main question Mayor-elect Jerome Prince is asking in a new online survey, whose results the Democrat plans to use in shaping his "Reimagine Gary" agenda prior to taking office Jan. 1.
The seven-question quiz, posted at ReimagineGary.org, asks respondents to list the changes they want to see in Gary, detail what they are willing to do to help and to identify potential "threats" to the new city administration.
It also asks participants — who must submit an email address, but not a residential address — to say what they see as Gary's strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
Prince said the survey, which he believes may be the first of its kind in the Steel City, aligns with his campaign pledge to increase government transparency and civic engagement in Gary.
"By going directly to the people and asking for their ideas, hopes, frustrations and suggestions, this survey will help me keep that promise," Prince said.
The mayor-to-be, who defeated two-term Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May Democratic primary and is running unopposed in the November general election, said he's eager for residents to respond to the survey because "there are no wrong answers."
"You can be practical and realistic, or visionary and creative," Prince said. "All answers will be considered, and will help inform future policy considerations."
Prince said the survey results will be compiled and posted online at the end of September for all to see the various submitted ideas and suggestions for improving Gary.