Hunger in Indiana is focus of state representatives' annual service project

The 100 members of the Indiana House this year are dedicating themselves, outside of legislative activities, to assisting food-insecure Hoosiers by collecting food donations, raising money and making other efforts to support the organization Feeding Indiana's Hungry.

It's the 11th consecutive joint service project for Republican and Democratic state representatives, a tradition begun in 2011 by retired House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis.

In prior sessions, members of the House have donated goods and raised money for homeless veterans, the Special Olympics, domestic violence prevention programs, the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Salvation Army and state adoption programs.

They also worked in 2017 with Habitat for Humanity to construct walls and roof panels on the Statehouse lawn that later were assembled into a house that was provided to a low-income Indianapolis family.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said they chose hunger as the chamber's 2021 service project because more than 1 million Hoosiers are food insecure or at risk of hunger — up 30% from 2018.