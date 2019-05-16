CROWN POINT — More driving headaches are en route for Region drivers, including months of ramp closures at a key Interstate 65 interchange in south Lake County, state transportation officials confirmed this week.
Scores of bright traffic cones and lane closures are to come over the next three years as the Indiana Department of Transportation takes over portions of Crown Point and Hobart.
During a recent presentation hosted by State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest officials gave curious residents an overview of roadwork projects planned for House District 19, which runs roughly between Crown Point and Lakes of the Four Seasons — and north to Hobart.
“Top priority is fixing what we have,” said INDOT spokesman Matt Deitchley.
An I-65 concrete restoration project in Lake County between U.S. 30 and south of U.S. 231 already is creating some traffic pattern headaches for drivers.
Adding to that, Deitchley said, the 109th Avenue interchange ramps will need to close as a result of this project.
Starting within a week, the northbound 109th Avenue ramp to I-65 will close for a couple of months, he said.
Once construction is complete, the northbound ramp will open, and then the southbound ramps will close.
“We understand that will certainly be a pain. U.S. 231 and Broadway are always an option, but it’s necessary for the project to do it this way to make sure it gets done safely and as fast as possible,” Deitchley said.
A current project underway is 101st Avenue bridge closure over Interstate 65 in Crown Point. Demolition and lane closures on the road began in March. The bridge is expected to be open by mid-September, later than INDOT originally projected.
“That’s a major overhaul. It’s a replace of the bridge, which typically is a much bigger job and harder to do without having an entire closure,” he said.
Within the district, there will be five roadway preservation projects and 16 bridge rehabilitation projects, Deitchley said.
Other projects happening this year include:
- resurfacing on U.S. 231 in Crown Point from Harrington Avenue to the downtown square. Construction will begin next week with nightly lane restrictions.
- turn lanes being installed in the Ainsworth area near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Randolph Street. One left turn lane, a right turn lane and a thru lane will be added on each side of the road. Construction is expected to start this summer.
Another resurfacing project is scheduled between 2020-2021 on U.S. 231 in Crown Point between I-65 and Indiana 55. With that, left turn lanes will be installed at U.S. 231 onto Delaware Parkway.
“Essentially what we are going to do is, we’ve got some pretty sturdy shoulders all in that area now. We are going to beef up those shoulders so it is not as big of a substantial widening project to add turn lanes in,” Deitchley said.
Right turn lanes will be installed for southbound traffic on Lincoln continuing to Indiana 51 in Hobart in 2021. A year later, a roundabout will be added in the city at Ind. 130 and Cleveland Avenue.
By 2022, construction will start for a roundabout in Crown Point at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue.
“We have issues there with accidents and sever congestion. The roundabout is safety driven, and from an accident standpoint, this is the best way to reduce those,” Deitchley said. “Roundabouts work, or we wouldn’t use them.”
Those interested can view more active road projects by visiting www.in.gov/indot.