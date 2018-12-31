Todd Rokita recently came back to Munster, which he left a quarter of a century ago to make his way in the world.
The 48-year-old is leaving the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after an unsuccessful run for the Senate earlier this year.
He said he couldn't leave Northwest Indiana out of his farewell tour as he prepares he prepares for his next challenge.
"I wear the Region on my sleeve," Rokita said recently.
Rokita graduated from Munster High School in 1988, received a bachelor's degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville — where he was selected as an Eli Lilly Fellow — in 1992 and a law degree from Indiana University in 1995.
He worked briefly for former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats before building a law practice in Indianapolis and eventually working for the secretary of state's office.
Rokita said then-Indiana Secretary of State Sue Ann Gilroy, who heard of him through political circles, asked him to help modernize her office.
"She had this new thing called an internet website and didn't know what to put on it," he said.
He said he started in the secretary of state office's basement, where the state's corporate records were kept in huge rotating file cabinets.
He said it was his job to turn all that paper into digital records that could be provided online to the public. It was a novel idea derided by the office's old-timers who had "done the same thing the same way for so long" they couldn't see how it would work.
He said making that work "was like the hook in a fish's mouth," drawing him deeper into the office's administration. He first won election as Indiana secretary of state in 2002.
He said he oversaw the digital transformation and statewide centralization of 92 counties' voter registration records, which he said in some cases were cards in shoe boxes or reel-to-reel magnetic tapes that now can be seen only in laboratory backgrounds of 1960s vintage science fiction movies.
As secretary of state he pressed for election reform, including Indiana's controversial voter ID law. He said he made his office more efficient and less costly.
Term limits prompted him in 2010 to successfully run as U.S. representative for the 4th Congressional District, a heavily Republican swath of downstate Indiana from Monticello and Lafayette to the western and southern suburbs of Indianapolis.
He said he is most proud of his work on the Every Student Succeeds Act, a 2015 law that regulates public education policy. He said it transferred former federal control over elementary and secondary schooling to the states and local government.
He said it put more conservative principals in place over the nation's education policy, but it received bipartisan support.
He gave up his downstate congressional seat this year to run for U.S. Senate, but lost in the spring GOP primary to Mike Braun, of Jasper, a political outsider who then defeated U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., in the November general election.
"No regrets. I believe Founding Fathers wanted us to serve for a period and then go back to live among the people under the laws we have passed," he said.
"What an honor to serve as the first Indiana secretary of state from the Region in a long time. Serving in Congress was the highest honor," he said.
He said he doesn't know where his career will take him in the future but said he still has public service to give.