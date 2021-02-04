Ice hockey facility could be in Valpo’s future as city sets new goals in strategic plan

VALPARAISO — An ice hockey facility could be in the city’s future as youth sports becomes a bigger focus.
“I think ice hockey is catching on a lot,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. The outdoor ice rink at the Urschel Pavilion hosts more than 20 men’s leagues as well as youth hockey and ice skating instruction.
Additional youth sports facilities are emerging as a need as the city goes through its strategic planning process. “We need to have a bold vision of what that looks like,” Murphy said.
Hockey players currently leave the city to play at facilities elsewhere. There aren’t enough baseball diamonds and soccer fields to meet demand, either, Murphy said.
Murphy has ideas for the city’s future, of course, but he wants to hear what residents and other stakeholders have to say.
Even as the Parks and Recreation Department works on a new master plan, the city is working on an overall strategic plan. The parks plan will be incorporated in the strategic plan.
His predecessor, former mayor Jon Costas, got community involvement in planning the city’s future. Murphy learned a lot from his mentor’s leadership.
“Process is key,” Murphy said. “How you go about it is critical.”
The City Council and the city’s various boards and commissions need to have buy-in because they’ll be implementing the plan. But it’s also important to hear what residents, business owners, faith leaders and others recommend, Murphy said.
Murphy wanted to begin the strategic planning process a year ago, but the pandemic threw a curveball. “We feel comfortable that it’s time we can kick this off,” he said.
Desila Rosetti, founder and president of Organizational Development Solutions, is leading the effort.
The process began internally, with the city’s leadership team pulling together current and dusty plans, as well as ideas in the works and in process. They sifted through the ideas to create key planks of the platform.
Rosetti took this information and helped drill down to create specific actionable goals. Stakeholders were identified, too, to solicit their input.
An online survey at valpo.us asks respondents why they live or work in Valparaiso; what the city does well; what it could do better; views on the downtown, neighborhoods and safety; and a wish list for Valparaiso.
In addition, five Zoom sessions are planned between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25. Details are on the city’s website.
Past actions as a result of strategic planning include turning the former County Seat Plaza into the current Cumberland Crossing; transforming the Eastgate corridor along East Lincolnway; and major changes downtown, Murphy said.
Downtown appears to be thriving, but “downtowns are still delicate,” Murphy said. “Because of parking, it’s a challenge to do business downtown.”
Murphy credited a plan created during former Mayor David Butterfield’s administration with beginning the changes downtown. “That was such a great plan,” Murphy said, that the city is still following it.
The downtown now has a Central Park that has proved popular. The addition of 10 downtown liquor licenses to encourage fine dining has made the city’s downtown popular in the evenings. The streetscape is attractive, too.
Valparaiso is seeing the development of higher-density housing downtown, too. Vale View Apartments has underground parking so as not to add to the parking problems a busy downtown has. St. Paul Square offers condominiums that have proven popular. Calkins Hill is being developed where the former White House Restaurant stood.
The underground parking at Vale View came from a recommendation in that Butterfield-era study, Murphy said.
Murphy would like to see more public art downtown. “It’s a great quality-of-life piece.”
He grew up five blocks from downtown, where he now works. “This was my playground,” he said. “It is the heart and soul of Valparaiso.”