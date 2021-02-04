Ice hockey facility could be in Valpo’s future as city sets new goals in strategic plan

VALPARAISO — An ice hockey facility could be in the city’s future as youth sports becomes a bigger focus.

“I think ice hockey is catching on a lot,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. The outdoor ice rink at the Urschel Pavilion hosts more than 20 men’s leagues as well as youth hockey and ice skating instruction.

Additional youth sports facilities are emerging as a need as the city goes through its strategic planning process. “We need to have a bold vision of what that looks like,” Murphy said.

Hockey players currently leave the city to play at facilities elsewhere. There aren’t enough baseball diamonds and soccer fields to meet demand, either, Murphy said.

Murphy has ideas for the city’s future, of course, but he wants to hear what residents and other stakeholders have to say.

Even as the Parks and Recreation Department works on a new master plan, the city is working on an overall strategic plan. The parks plan will be incorporated in the strategic plan.

His predecessor, former mayor Jon Costas, got community involvement in planning the city’s future. Murphy learned a lot from his mentor’s leadership.

“Process is key,” Murphy said. “How you go about it is critical.”