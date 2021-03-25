Ides of March headlines in Highland for Independence Day festival

HIGHLAND — The Town Council said the rock group The Ides of March will perform on stage during the town's Independence Day festival in Main Square Park.

The festival is scheduled from June 30 through July 4, with the band slated to take the stage prior to the fireworks show on the final evening.

The group's most famous hit, "Vehicle," was released in 1970.

The council amended its contract with Lounges Entertainment on Monday to add $10,000 to cover the band's fee.

Council members did have a mild debate about the booking.

Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said there are many other performers out there that could have been considered.

"We can see if a well known group is worth the amount" we spend, said Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

Or, the same $10,000 or $15,000 could be used for additional events, said Tom Black, R-4th.

However, Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said time is running short and noted that The Ides bypassed other opportunities to perform in Highland.

Black was the lone negative vote in the council's 4-1 approval.