Illinois adopts new sssssssssstate ssssssssssymbol

Ssssssssssay, did you know Illinois has a sssssssssstate ssssssssssnake?

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday designating the eastern milksnake as the official snake of Illinois, following a campaign at the General Assembly led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School.

"I couldn't be prouder of our young Illinoisans, like Gentry Heiple, who have gotten involved in our state's legislative process," Pritzker said.

"I am honored to sign this bill into law declaring the eastern milksnake the official snake of Illinois. Gentry, may you continue to use your voice to advocate for change — making our state better one bill at a time."

According to the governor's office, the eastern milksnake is found throughout Illinois. It lives in fields, woodlands, rocky hills and river bottoms.

The milksnake ranges from 24 to 36 inches in length and has smooth scales, large blotches with brown or black borders and a y- or v-shaped mark on its head. It's not poisonous, and some even are bred as pets.

The snake designation in House Bill 4821 was approved 104-0 in the House and 54-2 by the Senate.

State Sens. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, and Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, were the only lawmakers to vote no.

The eastern milksnake is the second new Illinois symbol designated this year following dolostone as the official state stone.

Indiana does not have a state snake.

