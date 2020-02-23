Illinois contractor charged with fraudulent demolition work in Hammond

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney’s office is charging an Illinois contractor with defrauding a city blight removal program of more than $93,000 using phony work invoices.
A grand jury indicted Mahmoud “Mike” Alshuaibi, owner and operator of IESCO Construction, Inc. of South Holland, Illinois, on six felony counts of wire fraud, theft and making false statements.
Alshuaibi surrendered to federal authorities Thursday at an initial hearing in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin.
The magistrate informed Alshuaibi of the allegations against him and freed him on bond. Alshuaibi is to hire a defense attorney and appear March 6 for formal arraignment.
The government alleges Alshuaibi stole money from the Hardest Hit Fund, a multibillion dollar federal program to demolish abandoned houses and eliminate blight in inner cities.
Hammond joined the program more than three years ago and called on private developers to bid on demolition work at various sites around the city.
IESCO Construction, also known as International Equipment Supply Co., won contracts and began work on derelict properties in January 2016.
The grand jury alleges Alshuaibi defrauded Hammond by failing to properly dispose of demolition debris through a registered facility as required under his contract and the federal program.
His firm had promised Hammond he would dispose of non-hazardous demolition debris at a registered landfill in Markham, Illinois, and use clean fill to level the demolition sites within the city.
The grand jury alleges IESCO submitted dump and fill tickets showing he was following the program’s guidelines and received payments totaling $93,300.
But the grand jury alleges in its indictment of Alshuaibi the tickets were false and fraudulent “to give the appearance that he had complied with the rule to dispose of demolition materials through a registered facility and that he had used clean fill material, when in fact he had not.”
The Times reported last fall that the South Holland, Illinois firm and two of its employees dumped the debris in the dead of night into a Gary wetland that flows into the Grand Calumet River.
IESCO Construction Inc. allegedly dumped numerous, large piles of demolition debris at 306 N. Clark Road in Gary, rather than disposing of the material properly in a landfill.
The state initially filed felony charges in Lake Criminal Court. State charges allege the illegally dumped debris destroyed all vegetation in the wetland that flows into the Grand Calumet River and is connected to Lake Michigan.
An anonymous tip prompted the launch of a state investigation into illegal dumping beginning in February 2017, according to Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
During an on-site inspection, investigators observed large piles of municipal solid waste, household debris, used mattresses, broken furniture and approximately 800 used tires, court records show.
IDEM inspectors said about 150 feet to 200 feet of ditch and wetlands had been filled with debris, dirt and concrete.