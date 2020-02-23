Illinois contractor charged with fraudulent demolition work in Hammond

His firm had promised Hammond he would dispose of non-hazardous demolition debris at a registered landfill in Markham, Illinois, and use clean fill to level the demolition sites within the city.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The grand jury alleges IESCO submitted dump and fill tickets showing he was following the program’s guidelines and received payments totaling $93,300.

But the grand jury alleges in its indictment of Alshuaibi the tickets were false and fraudulent “to give the appearance that he had complied with the rule to dispose of demolition materials through a registered facility and that he had used clean fill material, when in fact he had not.”

The Times reported last fall that the South Holland, Illinois firm and two of its employees dumped the debris in the dead of night into a Gary wetland that flows into the Grand Calumet River.

IESCO Construction Inc. allegedly dumped numerous, large piles of demolition debris at 306 N. Clark Road in Gary, rather than disposing of the material properly in a landfill.

The state initially filed felony charges in Lake Criminal Court. State charges allege the illegally dumped debris destroyed all vegetation in the wetland that flows into the Grand Calumet River and is connected to Lake Michigan.