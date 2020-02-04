Illinois mistakenly cancels ex-inmates' voter registrations

CHICAGO — The voter registrations of nearly 800 former Illinois inmates may have been mistakenly canceled because of a “data-matching error” between state agencies, the State Board of Elections disclosed Monday.

In Illinois, the voting rights of inmates convicted of crimes are suspended during incarceration but restored upon release, though they have to register again. The error involves people who had completed their sentences, were discharged and had reregistered.

The disclosure came amid multiple unrelated issues with the state's new automatic voter registration, including registering people who opted out and mistakenly registering over 500 people who identified themselves as non-citizens, some of whom voted.

The error with the 774 inmates happened when election officials wrongly categorized a data set from the Corrections Department as people currently incarcerated. Election officials first discovered the error in November, but officials said they didn't know the extent of the problem until recently.

“The Board of Elections and Department of Corrections are committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” said a statement Monday.

