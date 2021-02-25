Illinois residents no longer eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

The appointment website now requires individuals to affirm they are an Indiana resident, and cautions that proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, may be required before the COVID-19 vaccine is administered.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said there have been several isolated incidents of out-of-state residents taking advantage of Indiana’s comparatively easy vaccine appointment system, as well as vaccine distribution sites ignoring the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines.

She said the state still does not have enough vaccine to put a shot in the arm of everyone who wants one and “our age-based approach is driven by data and is designed to prevent hospitalizations and to save the most lives.”

Box said clinics that ignore the state distribution guidelines by, for example, vaccinating teachers younger than 60, initially will receive a telephone call reminding them to follow the rules.

She said repeated violations will result in those clinics being cut off from vaccine supply, and individuals set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at those sites will be rescheduled elsewhere.

“We are not trying to be the vaccine police. That is the last thing we want to be,” Box said.