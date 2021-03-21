Illinois residents wanting to wager on Loyola basketball must come to Indiana

Since there no longer are any Indiana-based teams still playing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Hoosiers might find it in their state's interest to hop on the bandwagon for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

On Sunday, Loyola knocked off top-seeded Illinois 71-58 to advance to the Midwest Region's Sweet 16 competition that tips off Saturday in Indianapolis.

While Loyola's underdog story is appealing, and the return of the Ramblers' biggest fan, Sister Jean, is charming, the team's benefit to Indiana is based entirely on sports wagering.

That's because Illinois law specifically bars individuals from placing a bet in Illinois on a sports event that involves a collegiate team based in Illinois due to fears of potential corruption.

There's no question Loyola Chicago is located in Illinois, so Ramblers fans new and old have just one place to go if they want to try to make some money while they're cheering on their team: Indiana.

The Loyola campus is exactly 26.2 miles from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, the closest sports book to Illinois.

According to Google Maps, Ramblers fans can make the trek by car in about 40 minutes, or aspiring campus marathoners could try running it along the lakeshore in four to eight hours.