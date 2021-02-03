Illness sidelines Hammond senator for another Indiana legislative session

State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, is hoping to return to the Statehouse in coming weeks after missing the first month of the 2021 legislative session due to an unspecified illness.
The veteran Region lawmaker told The Times on Wednesday he's "been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness," but wants "to refrain from sharing the details of that illness to maintain my family's privacy."
"Although I have not been able to make my way down to the Statehouse, my dedication to serving the people of Indiana has not changed," Mrvan said.
"I am consistently meeting virtually with my fellow members of the Senate Democratic Caucus as we continue to tackle important issues. I am still listening to my constituents and working to address their concerns."
Mrvan has represented Hammond and surrounding communities in the Indiana Senate for all but four years since 1978.
He's the father of the Region's new representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.
Records show Sen. Mrvan also missed nearly all of the 2019 legislative session due to illness. However, the Korean War-era veteran was back on the job at the Statehouse last year when he received the "Service Before Self" award during the annual Indiana Military and Veterans Legislative Day.
The 10-term lawmaker said the final decision on his heading to Indianapolis this year "remains dependent on the advice and consent of medical professionals."
"In the meantime, my office remains open to serve the people of the Region," Mrvan said.
Democrats generally have few opportunities to shape public policy in the Indiana Senate since Republicans control 39 of the 50 seats and tend to prioritize GOP legislation over measures filed by Democrats.
But even while absent from the Senate, Mrvan managed in 2019 to get two of his proposals aimed at protecting children and vulnerable adults incorporated into Republican-sponsored legislation that eventually was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
At the same time, Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is concerned Lake County's most populous city isn't being effectively represented during legislative debates with Mrvan absent from the Statehouse for months at a time.
He said that likely harmed Hammond in negotiations over transformational gaming industry legislation in 2019, and is critically important this year as lawmakers hammer out the new state budget and tackle the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative district boundaries.
"Look, I love Sen. Mrvan. I think Sen. Mrvan has done a great job for our city — for decades," McDermott said. "But at a certain point you've got to make sure, if you can't do the job anymore, that the city is being represented.
"Hammond is the biggest city in Northwest Indiana, and we don't have a representative in the Senate, and it's not right."
McDermott stopped short of calling for Mrvan to resign his post.
But he said Mrvan needs to be more transparent with his constituents and local leaders so they know if he's able to continue serving the Region in the same way he always has.
"It makes me concerned that during redistricting, and all these important things happening, we don't even have a person at the table," McDermott said.
Should Mrvan leave office for any reason before his term expires in 2022, the Democratic precinct committeemen from the portions of Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer and Schererville that comprise the 1st Senate District would elect his replacement.