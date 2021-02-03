Illness sidelines Hammond senator for another Indiana legislative session

The 10-term lawmaker said the final decision on his heading to Indianapolis this year "remains dependent on the advice and consent of medical professionals."

"In the meantime, my office remains open to serve the people of the Region," Mrvan said.

Democrats generally have few opportunities to shape public policy in the Indiana Senate since Republicans control 39 of the 50 seats and tend to prioritize GOP legislation over measures filed by Democrats.

But even while absent from the Senate, Mrvan managed in 2019 to get two of his proposals aimed at protecting children and vulnerable adults incorporated into Republican-sponsored legislation that eventually was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

At the same time, Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is concerned Lake County's most populous city isn't being effectively represented during legislative debates with Mrvan absent from the Statehouse for months at a time.

He said that likely harmed Hammond in negotiations over transformational gaming industry legislation in 2019, and is critically important this year as lawmakers hammer out the new state budget and tackle the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative district boundaries.