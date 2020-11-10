Imaginary veto is latest twist in Lake County power struggle

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council isn't sure it has the power to override a veto by the Lake County Commissioners.
But the council went ahead Tuesday and did it anyway to cover its bases while a court figures out who in Lake County government has the authority to do what.
Five of the seven council members voted in favor of the veto override that would take control of the Lake County purchasing department from the commissioners, notwithstanding the commissioners' objections.
Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, opposed the motion while Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, abstained for unspecified reasons.
At the same time, the council unanimously agreed to delay its takeover of purchasing until at least December to give the commissioners time to respond to a lawsuit filed last week by the council seeking clarification of the county's governing procedures.
It seems the 2019 Indiana General Assembly — perhaps accidentally — deleted from state law the special rules underlying policy making in Lake and St. Joseph counties, including the requirement that the commissioners consent to council-approved ordinances, as well as the procedures for the commissioners to veto an ordinance and for the council to override that veto.
Until recently, there have been no executive vetoes of legislative ordinances in Lake County, so no one appears to have realized the rules had changed from a statute originally adopted in 1981.
Notably, state statutes still say the county commissioners may veto a council ordinance. But the commissioners must do so "in the manner described by" the now-deleted procedures, which is impossible.
To clear things up, Ray Szarmach, the council's attorney, asked a judge to figure out the process the council and commissioners should use to enact county ordinances. The General Assembly also could clarify things when it convenes in January.
The purchasing dispute centers on the county commissioners repeatedly questioning the need for some spending items, particularly for the sheriff, even after funding for the purchases has been approved by the county council.
The council also is hoping to take authority over data processing, including the county's website, away from the commissioners.
An ordinance to that effect was approved by the council in October and also vetoed by the commissioners. A veto override failed Tuesday but is expected to be considered again at the council's Dec. 8 meeting.
