Imaginary veto is latest twist in Lake County power struggle

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council isn't sure it has the power to override a veto by the Lake County Commissioners.

But the council went ahead Tuesday and did it anyway to cover its bases while a court figures out who in Lake County government has the authority to do what.

Five of the seven council members voted in favor of the veto override that would take control of the Lake County purchasing department from the commissioners, notwithstanding the commissioners' objections.

Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, opposed the motion while Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, abstained for unspecified reasons.

At the same time, the council unanimously agreed to delay its takeover of purchasing until at least December to give the commissioners time to respond to a lawsuit filed last week by the council seeking clarification of the county's governing procedures.

It seems the 2019 Indiana General Assembly — perhaps accidentally — deleted from state law the special rules underlying policy making in Lake and St. Joseph counties, including the requirement that the commissioners consent to council-approved ordinances, as well as the procedures for the commissioners to veto an ordinance and for the council to override that veto.