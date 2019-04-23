VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council approved $15,000 to be transferred from the county election board's accounts to pay overdue bills from the 2018 election.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey, D confirmed to the council Tuesday evening that invoices from last year sat unpaid in the election office. She said she was alerted when vendors started calling the office in February demanding to be paid in full.
"The (former) clerk (Republican Karen Martin) did not sign off on them or send them to the auditor," Bailey said.
The clerk assured them no more old invoices were found although 2018 poll workers from as far back as last May were calling the office stating they had never been paid.
"Let's cut to the chase. We know the prior administration in the clerk's office was less than organized," said Council President Dan Whitten, D-at-large. "We've established that. But, it sounds like you've got things in place and (Bailey is) going to be timely in submitting invoices. She's fixing the problem."
In 2018, the election board came under fire after numerous issues occurred at the polls during the November election, including a lack of poll workers and delays in counting the votes. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson placed blame on Martin as well election board president J.J. Stankiewicz and Kathy Kozuszek from the registration office, both Democrats. Stankiewicz resigned last month after a heated argument with Bailey was captured on video.
