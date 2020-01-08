State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, holds a poster Wednesday featuring the phrase "In God We Trust" that he wants all Indiana public schools required to display in every classroom and library. The Senate Education Committee could decide Jan. 15 whether to advance Kruse's Senate Bill 131.
The phrase "In God We Trust" soon could be emblazoned on the wall of every Indiana school classroom under legislation being considered at the Statehouse by the Senate Education Committee.
Senate Bill 131 would mandate all public and charter schools display a "durable poster or framed picture" in each classroom and library with the words "In God We Trust" printed at least 4 inches tall and 15 inches wide, along with similar-sized representations of the United States and Indiana flags.
Under the plan, schools would be responsible for the cost of printing, framing and installing the phrase and image in every classroom by July 1, unless the posters themselves are donated or schools are provided donated funds to cover the expense.
State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, the sponsor of the measure, said Hoosier students should be aware "In God We Trust" is the national motto of the United States, and displaying the motto in classrooms will help guarantee students learn that.
"I think this is a good way to remind our students what the national motto is," Kruse said.
Kruse did not deny his proposal would insert religion into Indiana's public schools. But Kruse said he doesn't believe in the principle of "separation of church and state" that largely governs the role of religion in government activities in the United States.
Indeed, Kruse repeatedly has sought to have the Republican-controlled Senate require Indiana schools teach Biblical creationism in science classes and to bar all instruction on human sexuality, including sexual orientation and gender identity, unless a student's parent consents to each lesson.
Kruse insisted this time his only interest is in promoting the national motto, which he said should be uncontroversial because it's already printed on American currency and nearly 2 million Indiana license plates.
In response, state Sen. Mark Stoops, D-Bloomington, said it's one thing for the federal government to put "In God We Trust" on money, it's quite another to stick it in the face of Hoosier schoolchildren, many of whom may not believe in God or may practice a religion with multiple gods.
"For children of different faith backgrounds this will make school seem like a less welcoming place," Stoops said.
Kruse acknowledged his plan "may be a little offensive" for students who don't practice a religion, but he said until Congress changes the national motto students should learn it.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, along with representatives of Indiana's rural schools, school boards and the American Federation of Teachers, condemned the mandate aspect of Kruse's proposal, since the Legislature is working to eliminate state burdens on schools — particularly unfunded mandates.
They also pointed out state law already recognizes the importance of the national motto and authorizes school principals and teachers to voluntarily display it in school buildings and classrooms as they see fit.
That's not good enough for Eric Miller, executive director of the "pro-family and pro-church" Advance America, who said "In God We Trust" needs to be displayed in Indiana classrooms to combat what he sees as "a hostility toward religion" in America.
"We believe it should be noncontroversial, and it should pass unanimously," Miller said.
The committee is expected to decide Jan. 15 whether to advance the legislation to the full Senate. It would have to pass that chamber, along with the Republican-controlled House, to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for him to enact or veto.
"In God We Trust" was adopted as the national motto in 1956, at the height of the Cold War, to distinguish the United States from the officially atheist Soviet Union.
The nation's original motto, "E Pluribus Unum" ("From Many, One"), was approved by Congress in 1782 and also appears on U.S. coins, the $1 bill and the Great Seal of the United States.
