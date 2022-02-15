In mere minutes, Indiana Senate scraps House-approved tax cut plan

The only surprising thing about what happened Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse is that anyone was surprised at all.

For months, Senate Republican budget leaders have warned everyone who would listen that enacting a massive tax cut package in the middle of a two-year budget period simply wasn't going to happen this year.

House Republicans either weren't listening — or didn't care — voting 68-25 last month to advance House Bill 1002 to the Senate.

When fully implemented, the House-approved plan would have reduced state revenue by some $1.3 billion a year by shrinking the property taxes Indiana companies pay on manufacturing and other business equipment, exempting more production inputs from the 7% state sales tax, and eliminating the utility receipts tax paid by both businesses and consumers on their electric bills.

The legislation also would have enabled Hoosiers to keep more of their money in future years by gradually reducing the state's personal income tax rate to 3% in 2026 from the current 3.23%, ultimately reducing the tax burden of a worker earning $50,000 annually by a total of $115 a year.

But not anymore.

It took all of two minutes Tuesday for state Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chairman of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy, to announce his intent to eviscerate the tax cut provisions from the legislation, and receive committee approval to do so.

Holdman said Senate Republicans are not interested in taking money away from local governments, as the business personal property tax cut would do, and remain focused on using excess state revenue to pay down state pension obligations and other debt.

He and state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also noted Indiana adults already are due in late April or early May to receive a one-time payment of $125 each as an automatic taxpayer refund that will send a total of $545.5 million back to Hoosier taxpayers.

Further reducing state revenue on a permanent basis amid a period of economic uncertainty caused by record federal spending and the ripple effects of that money moving through the economy is not a good idea, Mishler said.

The legislation is not dead, however.

Holdman replaced the deleted content in House Bill 1002 with proposals previously approved by the Senate that have yet to move in the House, including language from Senate Bill 1, broadening who is eligible for the automatic taxpayer refund, and Senate Bill 390, restructuring all local food and beverage taxes and setting new standards for establishing one.

He also inserted a new provision barring the Hoosier Lottery from following through with its rumored expansion into online lottery ticket sales without first receiving approval from the General Assembly.

Business groups bemoaned the tax cuts being excised from the measure. They said Indiana's stellar business climate always could get a little bit better by further reducing the tax burden on Hoosier companies.

On the other hand, leaders of local governments and schools applauded the Senate panel for scrapping the business personal property tax reduction that could have shifted a significant share of the property tax burden from businesses onto homeowners.

All seemed to recognize this is not the final word.

Indeed, Holdman postponed a committee vote on sending the revised legislation to the full Senate in case other financial provisions need to be added to it next week.

The House also still has the power to rip apart any Senate-approved measure awaiting action across the rotunda and stick the House tax cut package in it to keep the debate going as the Legislature marches onward to its March 14 statutory adjournment deadline.

