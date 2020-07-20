In-person census takers set to deploy in NWI beginning next week

Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual.

If a census taker does not speak a resident's language, the resident may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers also will have materials on hand to help identify the household's language, according to the Census Bureau.

Census takers can be identified by their government identification badge, which includes the census taker's photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.

The Census Bureau is encouraging Region residents to cooperate with census takers to ensure everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted in the census.

Ultimately, the national, state and local population totals tallied by the census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and set how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next decade.