In wake of Texas school shooting, Hoosier Democrats seek special legislative session on guns

All 11 Democrats serving in the Indiana Senate, including four representing Northwest Indiana, want the General Assembly to reconvene immediately to enact new laws aimed at reducing gun violence in the Hoosier State.

In a letter sent Friday to Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Senate Democrats urge the Republican chief executive to call a special legislative session focused on gun safety following the May 24 Uvalde, Texas, massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, and wounded 17 others, at Robb Elementary School.

"For the first time ever, the leading cause of death among children is gun violence. This epidemic is unacceptable — made all the more so because we know what can be done to address this harrowing statistic: pass common-sense gun safety regulations," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.

The letter says Indiana easily could adopt popular gun safety policies, including universal background checks for gun purchases, safe gun storage mandates, training and permitting requirements for gun owners, and a ban on assault weapons.

"Thoughts and prayers are insufficient in the urgency of this moment," the letter says. "We must not wait until January to show Hoosiers we are serious about protecting families, as we are obligated in our roles to secure our schools and protect our children before the next school year begins in August."

"Our young Hoosiers, our educators, and all of their families and loved ones eagerly wait for their elected leaders to demonstrate a commitment to finally addressing this epidemic."

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Senate Democrats' letter urging him to call a special legislative session.

In any case, the policies championed by the lawmakers signing the letter, including state Sens. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; are unlikely to win majority support in a Republican-controlled chamber that in March voted to eliminate Indiana's permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public, beginning July 1.

Taylor said he hopes that decision also would be reconsidered in a special session because House Enrolled Act 1296, enacted by Holcomb, will make it "easier for an 18-year-old in our state to access a gun than it will be for them to vote."

"Our colleagues across the aisle have expressed their desire to protect innocent lives in our state — this is our opportunity," Taylor said, referring to a letter sent in March by 100 Republican state legislators urging Holcomb to call a special session to further restrict or ban abortion in Indiana if permitted by an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

"To quote our Republican colleagues, 'As a state that recognizes that life is a precious gift that should never be neglected, it is our desire that you, as the governor of Indiana, ensure that those values are upheld without delay.' We hope you agree and immediately call us into session to do our duty to serve and protect Hoosiers."

According to the Indiana Constitution, only the governor has the authority to convene the General Assembly after it has adjourned for the year, typically in mid-March in even-numbered years and late April in odd-numbered years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.