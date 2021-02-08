Income tax filing season opens Feb. 12 in Indiana

The celebration of Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday this year corresponds with another important annual milestone.
On Friday, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) begins accepting 2020 income tax returns from individual filers.
Under state law, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 15.
According to DOR, Hoosiers can file their taxes online through a certified vendor, submit their return with the assistance of a tax professional, or mail in paper forms and documentation.
Individuals who earned less than $72,000 last year can complete and submit both their federal and state income taxes online for free, in most circumstances, by connecting to a "Free File" vendor through the DOR website: in.gov/dor.
At the same time, the agency is cautioning taxpayers to wait to file until obtaining all the records they'll need to complete their returns, such as their 2020 wage statements, which employers should have mailed by Jan. 31.
"Ensuring you have everything you need to file an accurate return is critical," said Bob Grennes, DOR commissioner. "DOR customers are strongly encouraged to file their returns after they have all necessary documentation, and then utilize electronic filing."
"Electronically filing is a superior filing process allowing customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround on their refund."
DOR has customer service agents available at 317-232-2240 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Region time, Monday through Friday, to answer taxpayer questions.
Staffers at the DOR office at 1411 E. 85th Ave. in Merrillville also can answer questions — but will not prepare a tax return — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Face masks are required.