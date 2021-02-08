 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Income tax filing season opens Feb. 12 in Indiana
alert featured urgent

Income tax filing season opens Feb. 12 in Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
Money stock
Karel Navarro, file, Associated Press

The celebration of Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday this year corresponds with another important annual milestone.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) begins accepting 2020 income tax returns from individual filers.

Under state law, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 15.

According to DOR, Hoosiers can file their taxes online through a certified vendor, submit their return with the assistance of a tax professional, or mail in paper forms and documentation.

Individuals who earned less than $72,000 last year can complete and submit both their federal and state income taxes online for free, in most circumstances, by connecting to a "Free File" vendor through the DOR website: in.gov/dor.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, the agency is cautioning taxpayers to wait to file until obtaining all the records they'll need to complete their returns, such as their 2020 wage statements, which employers should have mailed by Jan. 31.

"Ensuring you have everything you need to file an accurate return is critical," said Bob Grennes, DOR commissioner. "DOR customers are strongly encouraged to file their returns after they have all necessary documentation, and then utilize electronic filing."

"Electronically filing is a superior filing process allowing customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround on their refund."

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

DOR has customer service agents available at 317-232-2240 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Region time, Monday through Friday, to answer taxpayer questions.

Staffers at the DOR office at 1411 E. 85th Ave. in Merrillville also can answer questions — but will not prepare a tax return — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Face masks are required.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts