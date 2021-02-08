Income tax filing season opens Feb. 12 in Indiana

The celebration of Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday this year corresponds with another important annual milestone.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) begins accepting 2020 income tax returns from individual filers.

Under state law, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 15.

According to DOR, Hoosiers can file their taxes online through a certified vendor, submit their return with the assistance of a tax professional, or mail in paper forms and documentation.

Individuals who earned less than $72,000 last year can complete and submit both their federal and state income taxes online for free, in most circumstances, by connecting to a "Free File" vendor through the DOR website: in.gov/dor.

At the same time, the agency is cautioning taxpayers to wait to file until obtaining all the records they'll need to complete their returns, such as their 2020 wage statements, which employers should have mailed by Jan. 31.