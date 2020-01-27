Income tax filing season opens today in Indiana

Hoosiers — start your calculators!
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) begins accepting 2019 income tax returns from individual filers today.
Under state law, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 15.
According to DOR, Hoosiers can file their taxes online through a certified vendor, submit their return with the assistance of a tax professional, or mail in paper forms and documentation.
Individuals who earned less than $69,000 last year can complete and submit both their federal and state income taxes online for free, in most circumstances, by connecting to a "Free File" vendor through the DOR website: in.gov/dor.
At the same time, the agency is cautioning taxpayers to wait to file until obtaining all the records they'll need to complete their returns, such as their 2019 wage statements, which employers are not required to mail until Jan. 31.
"Attempting to file without all documents can result in a lengthy delay in processing, ultimately postponing any refund a customer may receive," according to DOR. "Using end-of-the-year pay stubs is not recommended to complete individual tax returns, as it is not often an accurate reflection of all income received.
"By using inaccurate information to file, individuals will need to submit an amended return later, costing them both time and money."
DOR has customer service agents available at 317-232-2240 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer taxpayer questions.
Staffers at the DOR office at 1411 E. 85th Ave. in Merrillville also can answer questions — but will not prepare a tax return — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Among the tax law changes enacted last year is a provision permitting Indiana veterans to deduct from their incomes $6,250 of their military retirement pay, plus 25% of any retirement pay over $6,250.
The income deduction increases by an additional 25% through 2022 when all military retirement pay no longer will be subject to state income tax.
Also this year, Indiana's DOR will be led by a new commissioner after Adam Krupp resigned to run for the Republican attorney general nomination.
Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed DOR Chief Operating Officer Bob Grennes to take over Feb. 1 as leader of the state tax agency that administers some 65 different tax types and annually collects nearly $21 billion in revenue.
"I'm confident that under his direction the Department of Revenue will continue to ensure that Hoosiers receive great government service at a great value," Holcomb said.