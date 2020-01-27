Income tax filing season opens today in Indiana

"By using inaccurate information to file, individuals will need to submit an amended return later, costing them both time and money."

DOR has customer service agents available at 317-232-2240 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer taxpayer questions.

Staffers at the DOR office at 1411 E. 85th Ave. in Merrillville also can answer questions — but will not prepare a tax return — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Among the tax law changes enacted last year is a provision permitting Indiana veterans to deduct from their incomes $6,250 of their military retirement pay, plus 25% of any retirement pay over $6,250.

The income deduction increases by an additional 25% through 2022 when all military retirement pay no longer will be subject to state income tax.

Also this year, Indiana's DOR will be led by a new commissioner after Adam Krupp resigned to run for the Republican attorney general nomination.

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed DOR Chief Operating Officer Bob Grennes to take over Feb. 1 as leader of the state tax agency that administers some 65 different tax types and annually collects nearly $21 billion in revenue.