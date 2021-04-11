Income tax procrastinators can breathe easy

Indiana and Illinois residents dreading the usual April 15 deadline to file their annual income tax returns can breathe easy for a few more weeks.

The governors of each state this year have shifted the income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of Thursday, to align with the federal government, which last month moved Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage," said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

