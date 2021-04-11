 Skip to main content
Income tax procrastinators can breathe easy
Income tax form

A 1040 federal income tax form. Indiana and Illinois have joined the federal government in shifting the filing and payment deadline for 2020 income taxes to May 17, instead of the traditional April 15, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana and Illinois residents dreading the usual April 15 deadline to file their annual income tax returns can breathe easy for a few more weeks.

The governors of each state this year have shifted the income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of Thursday, to align with the federal government, which last month moved Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage," said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

