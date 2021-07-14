Increased tax levy won't affect Winfield residential taxpayers, officials say

WINFIELD — Residents won't see a hike in property taxes after officials voted Tuesday to increase the town's maximum property tax levy.
While the increased maximum property tax levy won't affect residential property owners, it will impact those who own commercial property.
Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said over the last few years, budgeting in the town "has become very difficult," both for public safety and public works.
"We've grown from less than 1,000 people in 1993 when we incorporated, to a significantly more number of people, what will be a little over 6,000," Anderson said.
"So those constraints over the town caused us to use capital funds, or tax dollars, that ... used to be dedicated towards capital items, such as vehicles and buildings, to be used to fund operations, which is allowed under state statute, but going forward as we continue to grow, we can no longer do that."
Anderson said he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 people — 54 to be exact — and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was 93 cents.
Winfield's general fund rate is 7 cents, which equates to $322,000 for the fund, Anderson said.
Anderson said he began working with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to see what the town could do through legislation to find a way to fund town services, which included making a case to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
"What's hurt us is the town, when it was formed, adopted a very low tax rate, and that is capped on an annual basis, so we can never go higher than that, aside from a little bit of an adjustment each year," Anderson said.
"So, this request through the state of Indiana was desperately needed to allow us to provide services in an adequate manner to our residents."
Anderson later noted while the increased levy won't affect residential taxpayers' bills, they could see a change to their taxes if their assessed value increases or decreases.
Tim Berry, managing director in the consulting group at Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, said House Enrolled Act 1271 allows, in part, for the town to grow its ad valorem property tax levy by $1.1 million for property taxes due and payable in 2022.
"Recognizing that because of Indiana's circuit breaker limits, you're not going to be able to collect all $1.1 million, you would collect something less than that," Berry said.
The higher tax levy will allow the town of Winfield to receive a larger percentage of local income tax and excise tax dollars, Berry said.
With the levy increase, Winfield's 2022 property tax rate would be 60 cents; without the levy hike it is estimated to be 38 cents, Berry said.
"The impact of the $1.1 million in the additional levy is roughly 22 cents, in a gross manner, but the impact that will actually have on taxpayers is something very different," Berry said.
Clerk-Treasurer Anderson later said the town's tax levy in 2021 was $1.85 million, and while it is still early in budget season, he anticipates Winfield's 2022 levy, including debt service, to be $3.4 million.
Anderson noted he estimates the town's 2022 property tax rate will be about 65 cents, which is lower than Crown Point's current tax rate and the fourth lowest in Lake County, he said.
Residential taxpayers, those homeowner-occupied housing with a homestead exemption, and will not see an impact to their property tax bill due to the increased levy.
The same is true for those who own rental residential properties, Berry said.
"That is because they already are at the property tax cap," Berry said.
Berry said the only taxpayers who will see an impact from the increased levy is commercial property owners, whose average impact will be $118.
Because of the increased levy, it is estimated the town will be able to collect an additional $872,563 annually, Berry said.