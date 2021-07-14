Increased tax levy won't affect Winfield residential taxpayers, officials say

WINFIELD — Residents won't see a hike in property taxes after officials voted Tuesday to increase the town's maximum property tax levy.

While the increased maximum property tax levy won't affect residential property owners, it will impact those who own commercial property.

Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said over the last few years, budgeting in the town "has become very difficult," both for public safety and public works.

"We've grown from less than 1,000 people in 1993 when we incorporated, to a significantly more number of people, what will be a little over 6,000," Anderson said.

"So those constraints over the town caused us to use capital funds, or tax dollars, that ... used to be dedicated towards capital items, such as vehicles and buildings, to be used to fund operations, which is allowed under state statute, but going forward as we continue to grow, we can no longer do that."

Anderson said he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 people — 54 to be exact — and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was 93 cents.

Winfield's general fund rate is 7 cents, which equates to $322,000 for the fund, Anderson said.