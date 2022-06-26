Incumbent Thaddeus Jones, challenger Monet Wilson seek Democratic nomination in Illinois House's 29th District

Two barrier breakers in Calumet City are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to represent the 29th District in the Illinois House of Representatives.
With no Republican running in the heavily Democratic district stretching from Chicago's South Side to the far south suburbs, the winner of Tuesday's primary is essentially assured of winning the November general election.
Incumbent Thaddeus Jones, 51, who is seeking his sixth term in the General Assembly, was the first Black alderman elected in Calumet City in 1997 and also was elected the city's first Black mayor in 2021.
Also seeking the 29th District nomination is Monet Wilson, 45, who is the first Black female member of the Calumet City City Council. She represents the 2nd Ward.
In separate statements, Jones highlighted his support for abortion rights and his efforts to return tax dollars to schools, social service agencies, infrastructure projects and economic development in the 29th District.
"The overturning of Roe vs. Wade is not only a strike against just a woman's right to abortion, but it also has implications for contraception," Jones said. "In addition, it has implications for the the rights of gay people to get married under the Obergefell decision. ...
"We are now experiencing an assault on a freedom that most Americans thought was secure. That's why I have been on the frontline of such fights including the passage of the Reproductive Healthcare Act that solidifies a woman's right of 'self-determination' in making her own healthcare decisions."
Maintaining a woman's right to choose also is a priority for Wilson, as part of a broad healthcare platform.
"Within the district, I would like to see a more comprehensive health and mental health service," she said in an interview before Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade. "Families are suffering from PTSD from violence."
Wilson said she is running for state representative "to provide a voice for marginalized people and communities throughout the 29th District," noting her family's roots in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago's Far South Side.
"Altgeld Gardens doesn't even have a corner store," Wilson said. "You can hear the gunshots, you can see people running. ... That's throughout the 29th District. ... We have to want better for our communities."
Jones pointed to state dollars he helped to steer to the district, including more than $50 million to build an allied health training center at South Suburban College in South Holland.
He also noted his efforts to provide property tax relief for senior citizens and the "over 100" bills he sponsored that have been signed into law. Among the topics: telehealth during the pandemic, crime-free housing, mandating the teaching of black history in schools and universities, and the expansion of license-plate readers on the Bishop Ford Freeway and Interstate 57.
"We have witnessed so many signs of progress and accomplishments from Michigan Avenue in Roseland to Lincoln Highway in my beloved childhood town of Ford Heights," Jones said. "While I am pleased with our political progress and accomplishments, there is so much more to do."
Jones also is running for Thornton Township Democratic Committeman against four other candidates, including 15th District State Sen. Napoleon Harris and Terry Wells, the chairman of the South Suburban College Board of Trustees and village president of Phoenix. Troy O'Quin and Kenneth Williams also are on the ballot.
Wilson said if elected to the Illinois House, she will resign her city council seat. She formerly worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a records administrator but left that job to be a full-time alderwoman.
"I do not believe in holding two positions," she said. "It's hard to focus when you are going between the city and the state."
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022