EAST CHICAGO — Two incumbent councilmen have apparently lost their re-election bid for the City Council's at-large posts.
Richard Medina and Emiliano Perez trailed challengers Dwanye Rancifer Jr. and Sam Smith Jr. Incumbent Kenny (Coach) Monroe retained his at-large post.
The 1st District race between Monida Gonzalez and Patrick Rodriguez Sr. was too close to call.
Incumbent Lenny Franciski was victorious in the 2nd District race; Terrence Hill took the nomination in the 3rd District; incumbent Stacy Winfield kept her 4th District seat; incumbent Robert Garcia was retained in the 5th District; and incumbent Gilda Orange got the nod for the 6th District.