Incumbents face challenges in Burnham clerk, trustee races

He said he is running "to help my hometown get back on stable financial footing," which he hopes to do by applying for more state and federal grants to aid with projects such as sewer cleaning and street and sidewalk repair.

Trustee

Cap, 63, is a Marine Corps veteran who recently retired as an information technology specialist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He has served on the village board for 24 years and is chairman of the finance committee.

Cap said is he running "so that I can start to train someone to take over the responsibilities of the finance chairman."

He said the most pressing issue facing the village is revenue collection from vehicle stickers, property taxes and water bills, which led to a recent increase in the latter.

Claybrooks is seeking his fourth term.

Hodges, 43, is self-employed after working for 16 years as chief deputy clerk at the Cook County Circuit Court branch in Markham.

His priorities would include creating more community activities for youth in Burnham. He also would work with Polk on a plan "that works for both the residents and the municipality" to address the issue of high water bills.