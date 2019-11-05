LOWELL — Incumbent Town Councilmen Mike Gruszka, D-1st and Will Farrellbegg, D-3rd, were the apparent winners in their races.
But the winner of the 5th Ward Town Council seat was too close to call, town officials said at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the 5th Ward, Republican Town Councilman Joshua Henshilwood, 26, was running against challenger John M. Yelkich Jr., 55, a Democrat.
Henshilwood said he had been told he had lost and even congratulated Yelkich earlier in the evening but then later received a call from a town official who he was up by six votes and may be the winner.
"Congratulations to whatever happens because he (Yelkich) is one of the most standup people I've ever met," Henshilwood said.
Yelkich couldn't be reached for immediate comment.
Farrellbegg, the incumbent, is completing his first term as the 3rd Ward councilman and would like to serve a second term.
"I wanted to beat him," Farrellbegg said.
Farrellbegg came to Lowell from Scotland 15 years ago, where he worked for the water utility treatment plant.
First-time candidate Brandon Newcomb, 28, a Republican had hoped to unseat Gruszka.
Newcomb, a firefighter and EMT for the city of Gary, has also been a member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
Gruszka said he is pleased about his narrow win over Newcomb.
"I'm just ecstatic that residents in Lowell believe in me and will give me four more years," Gruszka said.
Gruszka, a retired East Chicago police officer who now works for Amtrak, has lived in Lowell since 2001.
As the incumbent completing his first term, Gruszka said he'd like to complete infrastructure projects, including those involving water, sewage and drainage.