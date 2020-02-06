Ind. 2 to close next week; longer shutdown planned for summer

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Motorists who rely on Ind. 2 are going to get a taste next week of what is ahead this summer when the state closes part of the road for the construction of a roundabout at County Road 100 South.

The highway is slated to be closed from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26 in the area of C.R. 100 South, according to Adam Parkhouse, director of communications at the Northwest District of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Next week's closure, which is weather dependent, is to allow NIPSCO to relocate utilities in the area ahead of this summer's big project, he said.

INDOT urges motorists to plan ahead by coming up with alternative routes.

The state recommended detour, which relies on state roads only, calls for westbound drivers to detour south on Ind. 49, west on Ind. 8 and back to Ind 2, Parkhouse said. Eastbound drivers can detour east on Ind. 8, north on Ind. 49 and back to Ind. 2.

The larger project, slated to begin in mid April and wrap up in early October, calls for not just the new roundabout, but also a realigning of the intersection along Ind. 2 at County Road 500 West, Parkhouse said. That latter project aims to improve sightline issues.