Indiana a model for pending federal rule on 5G wireless technology

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Communications Commission is using Indiana's 2017 law limiting local control over placement of 5G wireless antennas and equipment in developing a proposed national rule aimed at hastening deployment of the high speed technology.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr traveled Tuesday to the Statehouse to praise Hoosier lawmakers for already putting in place "small cell" policies and regulations that have put Indiana at the forefront of 5G investment.
He said the national rule due to be announced Wednesday, and likely set for an FCC vote by the end of the month, is modeled on Indiana's Senate Enrolled Act 213 that has spurred the placement of more than 1,000 new small cells in over 30 communities across the state.
Verizon and AT&T also recently announced that Indianapolis will be among the first cities in the country to be served this year by 5G wireless that's not expected to roll out nationally until at least 2020.
"When it comes to wireless, Indiana is the future," Carr said. "And that's because of this state's innovative leadership."
Unlike current wireless technology, which typically uses antennas atop tall towers to serve wide areas, 5G relies on numerous backpack-sized devices attached to the sides of buildings, stoplights, street signs or standalone poles to connect users.
As a result, it's considerably faster than existing 4G networks, enabling wireless home internet and television service, as well as providing the connectivity necessary for autonomous vehicles and other "internet of things" devices.
Indiana's 2017 law generally prohibits local governments from restricting where 5G antennas can be located — even if companies want to place new utility poles up to five-stories high in the public right-of-way in front of homes.
A loophole in that statute initially permitted Indiana counties and cities to opt-out of the state mandate. However, this year's House Enrolled Act 1050 largely preempted hastily-enacted local restrictions on antenna placement.
Carr said the proposed federal rule likewise will discourage local impediments to 5G deployment, cap local government review fees, set approval timelines to prevent local government foot dragging and permit only "reasonable" aesthetic concerns to limit antenna sites.
"These are common sense ideas. These are ideas drawn from the hard work of leaders right here in Indiana's General Assembly and 19 other state legislatures," Carr said.
"By taking your ideas nationwide, we help ensure that every community in our country is 5G ready, and that will make a difference for American jobs and families."
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said the proposed FCC regulation on small cell placement will "give all Americans a fair shot at fast, affordable broadband."
"High speed connectivity drives jobs, it drives incomes, it leads to higher education levels, better health care outcomes and higher rates of economic growth," Young said.