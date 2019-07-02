Indiana abortion total grew 3.3% in 2018 for second consecutive annual increase

The number of abortions performed last year in Indiana grew 3.3% compared to 2017, according to an annual report compiled by the State Department of Health.
The 2018 Terminated Pregnancy Report shows 8,037 women had an abortion in Indiana, up from 7,778 last year, a difference of 259 and the second consecutive year-over-year increase following nearly a decade of annual declines.
Hoosier women, coming from 90 of the state's 92 counties, accounted for 7,263 abortions, or 90.4%. Residents of other states obtained 774 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals.
The data show women in their 20s procured 4,804 abortions, or 59.8% of the state's total.
Women in their 30s had 26.8% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 10%; and age 40 and up, 3.4%.
Married women comprised 14.7% of the abortion tally, while women who previously had given birth to one or more children accounted for 61.4% of the state's abortions.
All but 32 terminations occurred prior to 13 weeks gestation. Eleven used the dilation and evacuation procedure that state lawmakers this year agreed to ban in most circumstances; a statute that a federal judge last week blocked from taking effect.
Nearly 6 in 10 abortions were completed within in the first eight weeks of pregnancy.
There were 3,296 pill-induced abortions last year as non-surgical abortions grew to 41% of the total procedures, up from 36% in 2017 and 26% in 2016.
The majority of the state's abortions were obtained at three clinics and four hospitals in Indianapolis.
There were 1,212 abortions, or 15.1% of the state's total, performed at the Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky location in Merrillville.