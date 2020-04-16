Indiana adjusts number of businesses warned for violating stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State officials are correcting the number of nonessential Indiana businesses warned against operating in violation of Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

According to Indiana's COVID-19 Joint Information Center, a total of 52 verbal warnings have been issued to Hoosier companies, not the 80 warnings cited last week by Cynthia Carrasco, deputy general counsel for the Republican governor.

Through Wednesday, the governor's Enforcement Response Team has investigated 1,016 complaints against allegedly nonessential businesses. Of those, 851 were deemed unfounded, according to the state information center.

Records show no business has yet been issued a cease-and-desist letter after being warned to halt non-compliant operations.

The Enforcement Response Team declined to provide the names and locations of the 52 warned businesses because it said the businesses still are under active investigation.

