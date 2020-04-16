You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana adjusts number of businesses warned for violating stay-at-home order
urgent

Indiana adjusts number of businesses warned for violating stay-at-home order

police stock
Times file photo

State officials are correcting the number of nonessential Indiana businesses warned against operating in violation of Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

According to Indiana's COVID-19 Joint Information Center, a total of 52 verbal warnings have been issued to Hoosier companies, not the 80 warnings cited last week by Cynthia Carrasco, deputy general counsel for the Republican governor.

Through Wednesday, the governor's Enforcement Response Team has investigated 1,016 complaints against allegedly nonessential businesses. Of those, 851 were deemed unfounded, according to the state information center.

Records show no business has yet been issued a cease-and-desist letter after being warned to halt non-compliant operations.

The Enforcement Response Team declined to provide the names and locations of the 52 warned businesses because it said the businesses still are under active investigation.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts