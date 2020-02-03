Indiana AG will not be taking over any county prosecutor offices

Indiana's attorney general apparently will not be taking over any county prosecutors' offices any time soon.

State Sen. Mike Young, R-Speedway, did not act on Senate Bill 436 prior to a key Statehouse deadline Monday, which means the legislation is ineligible for a Senate vote Tuesday — the final day for Senate proposals to advance to the House.

The controversial measure would have authorized the attorney general himself, or a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general, to file charges and go to court to prosecute any criminal law that a local, elected prosecutor is declining to enforce.

Young insisted his goal was to prevent from coming to Indiana what he sees as a national trend of "social justice prosecuting," where elected prosecutors categorically refuse to bring charges for retail theft, public urination, prostitution and numerous other minor crimes.

He said it was just a coincidence that his legislation was filed shortly after the Democratic Marion County prosecutor announced he no longer would file charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Indianapolis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}