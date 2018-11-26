INDIANAPOLIS — An 80-year-old Gary man found guilty in February of child molesting almost certainly will die in prison after the Indiana Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed his conviction and 40-year prison sentence.
According to court records, Dino French engaged in deviate sexual conduct with a child beginning in 2001, when the child was around age 4, and continuing until early 2009.
Records show the crime was reported to Gary police in 2014. French ultimately was convicted of the Class A felony earlier this year.
French argued in his appeal that the lengthy prison term was inappropriate for a man of his age whose most recent prior felony conviction was more than four decades ago.
The Court of Appeals rejected that reasoning in a 3-0 ruling.
It concluded the "heinous" nature of French's offense, in particular using his position of trust as the child's babysitter as a means to molest the child, justified Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell's decision to impose 10 years more than the advisory prison term.
At the same time, the court observed that even if French were given the minimum sentence of 20 years, he still likely would die in prison.
"Considering both the nature of the offense and the character of the offender, and giving due consideration to the trial court's sentencing decision, we are unable to conclude that French's 40-year sentence is inappropriate," the appeals court said.