INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 72-year prison sentence issued to the LaPorte man who stabbed to death Marcus Phelps, 25, outside LaPorte's Lucky Bar in August 2014.
Justin Lower, 29, argued in his appeal that he was denied a fair trial due to a supposedly biased photo array used as evidence in the case, a jury admonishment that he claimed was improper and alleged prosecutor misconduct during closing arguments.
In its 3-0 decision, the appeals court rejected each of those claims. It concluded there was no abuse of judicial discretion, or any reversible or fundamental error that would justify a new trial.
Lower was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murdering Phelps and an additional 12 years for being a habitual offender, following prior felony convictions for drug dealing and escape.
His earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is August 2068, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Court records are not clear as to what motivated Lower to kill Phelps, who played wide receiver on the football team during his days at LaPorte High School.
He still was volunteering during team practices at the time of his death, according to his mother, Mindy Phelps.
The victim's great-aunt, Myrna Russell, suggested at Lower's 2016 sentencing hearing that Lower was seeking to murder a person of color so he could join a white supremacist group.
Lower denied that he is racist, though he yelled a derogatory term for African-Americans before he attacked Phelps, according to court records.
He also claimed to be acting in self-defense. But records show Lower stabbed Phelps nine times and twisted the knife several times before pulling it out of Phelps' body.