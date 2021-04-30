Indiana attorney general asks court to toss governor's lawsuit against General Assembly

"The purported lawsuit is a nullity if the court follows controlling legal precedents and strikes the unauthorized appearances and pleadings. But if it does not, this lawsuit cannot continue any further (even for consideration of additional defenses) for yet another reason: All of the defendants are legislators, and the legislature is still in session," Rokita said.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rokita's filing. It previously said outside counsel was retained to avoid a conflict of interest for Rokita, since he cannot represent the governor and General Assembly simultaneously.

Rokita said the governor ignoring the attorney general's statutory role in resolving legal policy disagreements is a "threat to the stability and proper functioning of our divided and limited government as it would establish a precedent for governmental branches or officials to sue one another, at taxpayer expense, over abstract disagreements in governing principles."

In any case, Rokita said he believes the emergency session law is constitutional because the General Assembly is entitled to appoint by law the day for commencing its sessions and to fix by law the length and frequency of its sessions.