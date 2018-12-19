INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is cheering a ruling by a Texas federal judge that the entirety of the Affordable Care Act became unconstitutional last year when Congress eliminated the tax penalty on Americans who fail to procure health coverage.
Hill, a Republican, appeared in-person Monday on multiple Fox News programs in New York City touting what he described as a "victory for all Americans who believe in the principles enshrined in our U.S. Constitution."
"From the beginning, the Affordable Care Act has represented federal overreach," Hill said. "Congress should never have imposed the one-size-fits-all mandate that now has been struck down as unconstitutional."
The individual mandate to purchase health insurance was upheld in 2012 by the U.S. Supreme Court as a legitimate exercise of the federal government's taxing authority, according to the decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, a former Long Beach resident.
The tax penalty for not having health coverage was zeroed out in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted by Republican President Donald Trump, which Hill said provided an opening for Indiana and 19 other states to again challenge the validity of the health law that's often called Obamacare.
"Once the tax was removed there's no longer a constitutional basis for Obamacare. It's quite simple," Hill said.
Attorneys general in at least 16 states, including Illinois, are expected to appeal the decision by Judge Reed O'Connor, who was appointed to the federal bench in 2007 by Republican President George W. Bush, due its overbroad scope and potentially devastating impact.
The Affordable Care Act includes much more than the individual mandate. In Indiana alone more than 400,000 Hoosiers have health coverage through the law's Medicaid expansion, known in the state as the Healthy Indiana Plan.
The law also requires insurance companies to cover Americans with pre-existing medical conditions, permits young adults to remain on a parent's health plan to age 26, provides premium subsidies for the purchase of individual health plans and mandates no-cost preventative care services.
If the Texas ruling is affirmed on appeal all of those provisions would disappear absent action by Congress.
Hill insisted that his objective is not to take health coverage away from Hoosiers. Rather, he wants the laws pertaining to American health care rewritten in a way that will pass constitutional muster.
"Whatever we do in this country has to be within the principles of the rule of law and the Constitution, and if we can do anything within that constitutional framework to provide sufficient coverage and bottom-line, solid care, then that's what we need to do," Hill said.
He added, "This is an opportunity for Congress to act," while also acknowledging, "They've failed in their opportunities in the past."