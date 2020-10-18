Indiana attorney general claims governor engaged in religious discrimination

Communion, parking

He also takes issue with Holcomb's guidance for churches to opt for no communion or packaged communion, instead of traditional distribution methods, and to maintain at least 9 feet of separation between vehicles parked at outdoor religious services.

The governor "did not recite any evidence or plausible explanation for singling out 'places of worship' for special burdens not applicable to other essential businesses and services," Hill says.

"If nine-foot vehicle spacing restrictions were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, then such restrictions should have been applied to all manner of parking lots, not just those located outside places of worship."

Hill notes the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits state officials from imposing discriminatory burdens on religious observers that do not similarly apply to, in this case, other "essential" businesses.

While he agrees slowing the spread of COVID-19 is a compelling government interest, Hill concludes there was no evidence or explanation offered by the governor to justify particularized guidance for religious entities.